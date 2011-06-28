rumour: Google's Chinese Search Rival, Baidu, Using Android To Build Its Own Mobile Operating System

Interesting rumour coming out of China: Baidu is using Android as a base to build its own mobile operating system code named Qiushi, TechNode reports.
Baidu somewhat dismissed the rumour by saying Quishi is the name of an in-development mobile ad product. OK, but that isn’t a denial of a mobile OS project.
Every major tech company in the U.S. has a mobile operating system or is working on one, so it wouldn’t be a shocker if Baidu was doing the same.
If Baidu does decide to launch a full-on mobile OS, that’s bad news for Apple and Google, who want to win the Chinese mobile market.
The Baidu-OS is supposed to be out by year-end.
