Chinese Google Wants To Build Chinese Android

Baidu, the “Google of China”, has announced plans for a mobile operating system that focuses mostly on search, according to the FT. That makes it different from Android which is much more full-featured.



But in China as in everywhere else mobile is the future of computing, and it makes as much sense for Baidu to take a stronghold there to encourage people to search on their mobiles as it does for Google in the West. The reason this operating system will be lighter is presumably because featurephones, as opposed to smartphones, will remain prevalent in China, which has lower per capita income, for longer than in the West.

In the longer run, a great, open featurephone operating system would be a great beachhead to other emerging markets for Baidu as Nokia neglects its own featurephone OS Symbian.

