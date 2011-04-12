Baidu Shoots Past $50 Billion Market Cap On Facebook News

Photo: Google Finance

Baidu’s stock has been responding very well to news of its deal with Facebook to create a social network joint venture in China.Its stock is popping right now and its market cap passed $50 billion dollars, a pretty big milestone.



There are still impediments to the deal however: the joint venture has to be approved by the Chinese government, which could take a while, and generally the social networking market in China is highly competitive and saturated, with Tencent dominant and also many other companies like Facebook clone RenRen and Twitter clone Weibo thriving.

