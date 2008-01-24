Baidu Heads For Japan (BIDU)

Baidu is no longer content to be China’s Google: The world’s third-largest search engine is now open in Japan — its first attempt to grow outside of its home country. It will be interesting to see how the company adapts: Cracking the market, currently dominated by Google and Yahoo’s Japan venture, will require figuring out Japan’s mobile business, where most searches occur. Current market share numbers from comScore:

