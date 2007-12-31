Baidu (BIDU) CFO Killed

From the AP:

The chief financial officer of China’s dominant Internet search engine Baidu.com has died after an accident while on vacation in China, the company said.

Shawn Wang, who joined the company in 2004, helped Baidu list on the Nasdaq stock exchange the following year. He died on Dec. 27 during a Christmas vacation in China, the company said in a notice seen Sunday on its Web site. The company did not give further details and officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.