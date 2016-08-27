The Google of China has unveiled its new all-electric, self-driving car

Baidu is using a new self-driving car for testing in China:

Baidu is using a Chery EQ modified with its driverless tech for testing in China, Leo Zou, a spokesperson for Baidu, told Business Insider. The car is fully electric.

Baidu previously used a BMW 3-series modified with its driverless tech for testing. That car successfully completed an 18.6-mile route in December, where it was able to change lanes, perform u-turns, and merge on and off highways.

The Chinese internet company, often referred to as the Google of China, is planning to use its autonomous vehicles for a public, shared shuttle service. It plans to have the vehicles ready for use by 2018.

Baidu is planning to release the vehicles geographically, and is mapping routes with information like the height of traffic lights and location of curbs to successfully do so.

Baidu is also testing its driverless cars in the US and has employees working on the project in its office in Sunnyvale, California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.