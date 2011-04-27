How Baidu Is Using Google's Android To Crush Google

A top Baidu exec has said that 80% of Android phones sold in China will have Baidu as their default search engine, TechWeb reports via TheNextWeb.



As Google never tires of pointing out, Android is an open operating system. That means other companies can grab it and repurpose it to their ends–including competing with Google.

That includes rumoured Facebook phones and Amazon tablets. And now, Baidu.

Baidu already has 75% marketshare in desktop search in China and since Google’s spat with China’s government it has been in a freefall there. We’re guessing Chinese handset makers and telcos don’t want to risk the Chinese government’s ire by partnering with Google for smartphones, and so partnering with Baidu instead makes sense.

It was to be expected, but it’s still pretty funny, that Baidu would use Google’s mobile advertising system to crush Google in mobile.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Asian Tech Companies That Are Putting American Ones To Shame →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.