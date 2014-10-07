A Juice Company Created Some Racy -- And Possibly Offensive -- Slogans For Its First Big Campaign

Bai One of Bai’s New York City ads in Times Square reads ‘Tell Your Taste Buds To Stop Sexting Us.’

Bai, a healthy antioxidant infused drink company, launched its first big advertising campaign this week to run only in New York City. The company’s strategy is one seen many times before: Grab people’s attention with racy ads.

This time, though, it’s the copy that’s racy — not the images.

Some of the taglines and phrases the company is using to draw attention to the product include:

“Naturally sweet. Unlike most men” “Tell your taste buds to stop sexting us” “Flavour that goes all the way on the first date” “Wet. Juicy. Ready. But not in that way” “Wait a minute, this is the fruit packing district, right? Right?” “Flavour so fresh you’ll want to slap it”

The ads, which will display on billboards and kiosks, all feature big, clear images of Bai’s products, from the Brasilia Blueberry juice to the Costa Rica Clementine drink.

The ads will also served to people on their laptops and smartphones and targeted to the specific area of neighbourhood that they run in.

Not all of the phrases are meant to be suggestive, though. Others demonstrate the company’s wit through word play. Some of the ads for kiosks will read: “Rare flavour. Once in a blueberry moon” and “Mother nature knows zest.”

It seems that the drink company isn’t afraid of taking a risk and is really trying to make a name for itself with its first ever big ad campaign. It will run through mid-November in New York City.

Bai says the ads will run in NYC as a “test” to see how people respond to them, before it rolls the campaign out nationally. We wonder whether the copy may need a swift edit before then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.