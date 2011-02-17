The Simple Reason That The Bahrain Riots Are Scarier Than The Egyptian Ones

Photo: CIA World Factbook

Bahrain is no Egypt.It should be far more stable.



As the CIA World Factbook, Bahrain has one of the most diversified in the Mideast, and GDP Per Capita of over $40K. It’s a centre of finance in the region.

Egypt meanwhile has GDP per capita of $6.2K.

If Bahrain can go, there’s no Mideast country that could possibly be safe from revolution.

Granted, that’s a good thing, but from a stability standpoint it’s pretty startling.

Meanwhile, horrific images are coming out of the Bahrain protests >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.