The clashes in Bahrain continue to get worse.



According to Al-Jazeera, there have been at least two or three deaths.

This video shows rubber bullets being fired at protesters, and there are reports of attacks by the government at protest camps.

There are also some VERY vivid images coming out. Don’t click here or here without a strong stomach.



