BAHRAIN: Graphic Video Of A Protester Being Shot At With Tear Gas At Point Blank Range

As Saudi Arabia and the UAE move troops into Bahrain to quell violence there, video has emerged of Bahrain’s police firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters (via Jim Cramer).



The video shows one protester being hit with a tear gas canister at point blank range.

Watch the graphic video, allegedly from Sunday’s protests, from Al-Jazeera below:

Check Out The Controversial Satellite Photos That Set Off Protests In Bahrain >

