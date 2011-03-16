Foreign Troops Flood Into Bahrain After Protesters Kill A Saudi Soldier

Saudi troops entered Bahrain yesterday

The Bahrain Crisis is escalating.A Saudi soldier has been shot dead by a protester in Bahrain, according to the AP.



Two protesters were killed and over 200 injured in heavy clashes today, medical sources tell AJ. Thousands of protesters marched on the Saudi embassy, and others rallied in Pearl Square.

1,000 Saudi troops entered the country yesterday to protect key facilities. Now Qatar and other Gulf nations have sent troops, according to Al Arabiya. This is an unprecedented mobilization of Gulf Cooperative Council’s military.

Bahrain has declared martial law for the next three months, according to state TV.

Bahrain is also recalling its ambassador in Tehran for “Iran’s intervention in the Kingdom’s internal affairs.”

Thugs attacked the opposition Al Wasat newspaper. Publisher Ahmed Mahdi told Reuters:

“The Bahraini staff fled through the outside fire exit to the roof and they started attacking the touch screens and computers of the printing machine,” he said. “They want to silence us. Al Wasat is the other opinion. Bahrain TV and the other papers are on one side and Al Wasat is on the other, even though we are very moderate and independent.”

AJ talks to a young man in Bahrain: “I am not scared about foreign troops, because I am willing to die.”

Watch Saudi Tanks Enter Bahrain >

