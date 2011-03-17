Iran Will Respond With "All Power And Potentials At Its Disposal To Halt The Oppression Of The People Of Bahrain"

A Shiite Bahraini youth carries a wood club

Photo: ap

[Scroll to the bottom for updates.]The Bahrain proxy conflict and the actual conflict continue after yesterday’s shocking violence.



Iranian lawmaker Hossein Naqavi tells Press TV: “The Saudi’s should know for a fact that Tehran will use all the power and potentials at its disposal to halt the oppression of the people of Bahrain.”

Naqavi told the UN to take action, or Tehran would be forced to intervene. “Of course, we hope the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be forced to take such actions.”

Meanwhile in Bahrain the crackdown has intensified, as police arrest opposition leaders, according to the NYT.

11:17 ET: The UN High Commissioner For Human Rights issues an alarmed statement:

“My office has been receiving desperate calls and emails from numerous individuals in Bahrain, terrified about the armed forces’ intentions,” she said. “There are reports of arbitrary arrests, killings, beatings of protesters and of medical personnel, and of the takeover of hospitals and medical centres by various security forces. These reportedly include Bahraini police, defence forces and troops from the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Peninsula Shield Force. This is shocking and illegal conduct. Police and armed forces must immediately leave health-care facilities and cease their harassment and intimidation of health professionals.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.