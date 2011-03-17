BAHRAIN: Top Officials Have Resigned After Shocking Crackdowns

Security forces drive protesters out of Pearl Square

Photo: ap

16:18 ET: Two Bahraini ministers, four upper house members and several judges have resigned on Wednesday night, according to Gulf News. Another 12 judges reportedly resigned yesterday.Some resigned in protest against the government. Others may have been forced to resign for excessive brutality, as a way to appease America or Iran. Details are not available yet.



Health minister Nizar Al Baharna quit after complaints that he took insufficient action against protesters who set up camp at a hospital.

This comes shortly after Obama phoned the kings of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and told them to exercise “maximum restrain.”

See shocking videos from the crackdown >

EARLIER: Bahrain security forces have unleashed force on the protesters, storming the crowd at Pearl Square, according to The Guardian. At least two protesters and three policemen were killed in the clash.

Police have surrounded the hospital and are not letting ambulances in or out, according to Human Rights Watch.

Ayatollah Ali Sistani has reprimanded actions by Bahrain. This follows the launch of an investigation by Iran’s parliament into crackdowns by Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Now Hillary Clinton has said the intervention by GCC nations is “on the wrong track,” according to BBC.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a video of Pearl Square after the protesters were driven out:



8:56 ET: Iran is launching an investigation into severe suppression of protesters in Bahrain, according to Press TV.

“There is a great concern in Majlis over the latest developments in Bahrain, specially because Saudi Arabia and the UAE have deployed forces in Bahrain to suppress the people,” said Majlis spokesman Mohsen Kouhkan.

Iran has already called the intervention of Gulf troops a scandal. This move represents an escalation of the proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran — and Sunnis and Shiites.

4:26 ET: The crisis in Bahrain continues today.

According to Al-Jazeera, citing protesters, 5 more were killed today in clashes.

Meanwhile, this video shows a protester being stomped and dragged into a car with riot police.



Here’s a video reportedly showing security forces shooting at unseen targets near Pearl Square. You can hear a helicopter pass over, which is interesting because Bahrain denies using helicopters.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.