Oil Back Above $100 As Chaos In Bahrain Gets Everyone Worried

Oil, which this morning had sunk below $100 a barrel, is now back above the $100 mark on concerns the situation in the Gulf state of Bahrain are getting worse.



Violent protests there, along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE moving troops in, is bringing back the fear trade in oil this morning.

So much for what were a few hours of calm.

Read more on the Saudi Arabia’s move into Bahrain here >

