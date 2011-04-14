Bahrain's Hotels Are Deserted, And Egypt's Are 79% Emptier Than Last Year

Photo: jimmyweee via Flickr

Bahrain is a country that has little oil and relies heavily on tourist dollars.But since the king declared martial law on March 15, hotel occupancy has crashed to 5%, according to Arabian Business. Bahrain also lost big when it canceled the Formula 1 Grand Prix in February.



Meanwhile Egyptian hotel occupancy is down 79% from last year.

Lebanon hotel occupancy is down 39 per cent from last year.

By the time all the unrest is over, the region will lose untold sums of money on tourism and lost production.

