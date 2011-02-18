Bahraini News Coverage Of Protests Wildly Different From International Coverage

Photo: Al Jazeera

While the international news media focuses on the army crackdown in Bahrain, reporting conditions from within the country appear somewhat surpressed.This is no big surprise.



Although there is a private press presence, according to the BBC News profile of Bahrain, journalists are “liable to jail terms for offences which include insulting the king, and self-censorship is practised.”

To give you some basis for comparison, are the headlines from international news media:

Al Jazeera: Clashes rock Bahraini capital

Armoured vehicles seen on the streets of Manama after police storm protest site in roundabout, killing at least six.

CNN: Army patrol follows crackdown in Bahrain

Military vehicles move through Bahrain’s capital after security forces stormed a protesters’ encampment. At least three people were killed and scores injured.

BBC: Bahrain tightens grip on protests

Protests are banned in Bahrain and the military is ordered to tighten its grip after the violent removal of anti-government demonstrators.

Now look at the headlines from some of Bahrain’s newspapers and wires (note: with most of these Google translator was used, so the sub-headlines were not quoted as they were cleaned up for grammatical clarity)

Gulf Daily News (English language daily in Bahrain):

BCCI warns over economic fallout

“BAHRAIN’S business community yesterday warned that ongoing protests could have a major impact on the country’s economy.”

Protests may put off tourists

“BAHRAIN tourism leaders have warned any continuation of anti-government street protests could damage the economy and put visitors off.”

Sales of tents ‘booming’

“HYPERMARKETS are doing a booming trade in tents, with at least one store running out yesterday after they were snapped up by protesters to camp out on Pearl Roundabout.”

From Al Watan (Arabic language daily newspaper, translations by Google translator):

Interior reveals the events of “The Pearl”

Based on a television broadcast from the Minister of the Interior: “Found in the crowd’s tents were four 9-mm firearms and live ammunition, swords and knives, and the flags of Hezbollah… 50 security men were injured including serious cases, with two stabbed with swords and fingers amputated.”

Minister of Health: 3 dead and 195 injured Thursday, rumours published to raise turmoil

“The ministry recorded 3 deaths and about 195 injured by the events of Thursday in the Pearl Roundabout…some satellite channels and the Internet exaggerate in the number of the dead and injured.”

Al Wasat (Arabic language daily, headlines provided by Google translator) — reporting of protestors killed, and the military takeover of the streets:

Two killed after security forces disperse the “Pearl Roundabout” sit-in

At least two people killed, rising death toll from the protests to four.

Rallies support for the King of the country …and the continuing sit-in in the Pearl Roundabout

The «Bahrain TV» Wednesday afternoon (February 16, 2011) broadcasted direct for hours to get out rallies in support of the political leadership, including marches in Muharraq and Isa Town.

‘Defending the leadership of Bahrain,’ Defence Force declares the spread of military forces in the capital

The military forces of the Bahrain Defence Force…is taking the necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of citizens and residents, and securing their freedom and their property from acts of violence.

Bahrain News Agency (National wire service, translated by Google translate):

Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirms its support and stand by the Kingdom of Bahrain to maintain security and stability

The Council of Ministers and the GCC regards seriously the face of any danger in any of the states, confirming the full support of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s political, economic, security and defence, and the responsibility for maintaining security and stability is a collective responsibility

Bahrain Defence Force announces appeals to citizens to stay away from gathering in areas

The spokesman appealed to all citizens and residents away from the crowd in the vital areas of downtown as it will impact traffic flow and create fear and panic among people in the region…resulting in endangering the lives of citizens and residents of the danger and harm their interests.”

