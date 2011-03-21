Bahrain Blames Unrest On A Decades-Old Plot By A Foreign Power

Photo: wikimedia commons

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced victory today over a decades old foreign plot.Khalifa told troops: “An external plot has been fomented for 20 to 30 years until the ground was ripe for subversive designs … I here announce the failure of the fomented plot,” according to Al Jazeera.



Iran is the likely target of the king’s accusation.

Bahrain and Iran have dismissed each other’s ambassador’s in the past week.

Iran has objected loudly to GCC intervention in Bahraini affairs, while Bahrain has pulled ever closer to its Gulf allies.

