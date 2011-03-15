Bahrain Declares State of Emergency

The kingdom of Bahrain declared a state of emergency today, after weeks of civil unrest among the nation’s Shia population.



Shiites make up roughly 70 per cent of Bahrain’s population. They have virtually no political power and are “governed” by Sunnis.

The move comes one day after 1000 Saudi troops motored into Bahrain’s capitol to reinforce the kingdom’s security forces.

The declaration of a state of emergency was made on state television and went into effect immediately. Bahrain’s king “authorised the commander of Bahrain’s defence forces to take all necessary measures to protect the safety of the country and its citizens.” State television reported that emergency status would remain in effect for three months.

