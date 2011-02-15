Bahrain's Day Of Rage Turns Into Two As Police Fire Tear Gas At A Protester's Funeral

Photo: AP

The situation in Bahrain continues to deteriorate today, with the Shi’ite political bloc pulling out of the country’s parliament, according to Gulf News. The group has backed out of Bahrain’s parliament as a result of two protesters being killed in the past 48 hours.Bahrain’s “day of rage” resulted in multiple casualties and two deaths yesterday, and may have contributed to a third today. There are conflicting reports as to whether or not another person was killed when police used tear gas at a protester’s funeral today.



It is likely protests will continue today, as there have been calls for a second “day of rage” in the country.

