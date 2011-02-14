Bahrain Now Bracing For Its Own Day Of Rage After Giving Every Family $2,660 Fails

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bahrain is expecting its own “day of rage” tomorrow as protesters hit the streets to challenge the pace of political reform in the country, according to the FT.The country’s government has given every family $2,660 in a bid to quell dissent, and calm nerves over rising food prices. The government has also recently said it will increase press freedoms in the country.



But ahead of the protests, security measures are increasing and, according to the AP, they target the country’s majority Shiite population. The country’s ruling family is Sunni.

