Bahrain Moves Troops Into The Capitol For A New Crackdown On Protests

Bahrain is getting ready to stomp out the resistance even more severely, the Guardian Reports.



armoured vehicles and security forces were gathering today in the capital city of Manama.

The Guardian also reports that eyewitnesses have seen Saudi Arabian forces engaged in violence against the largely Shia opposition. Foreign gulf troops entered Bahrain earlier last month with the stated purpose of protecting important buildings and infrastructure.

Meanwhile people are getting arrested or disappearing every day. Opposition sources say 720 have been arrested and 210 are missing.

