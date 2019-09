Days of protests in Bahrain, inspired by the Egypt’s revolt against Mubarak, reached a violent peak today as army patrols and tanks stormed into demonstrators in the capital, firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and swinging clubs.



The capital was effectively locked down, and medical officials said at least four people were killed.

Video below.



