A 'billionaire's compound' in the Bahamas' Berry Islands is on sale for $41 million





164 acres of private land in the Bahama’s Berry Islands is now going on sale through luxury Miami Beach realtor Worldwide Properties for $US41 million.

Spotted on the Wall Street Journal, the estate is known as Frazer’s Hog Cay and is located off the coast of South Florida roughly 25 miles off the coast of Nassau.

What’s really special about the listing, however, is that in addition to the gorgeous beaches and landscape, the property has plans for a 22,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom compound that is currently in development.

The seller is the former member of the Bahamian parliament and entrepreneur Ervin Knowles who has been amassing the real estate since the 1960s.

In addition to the 22,000-square-foot renderings for the mansion, the property also has tropical orchards and a marina. There are additional plans for staff quarters, two smaller mansions, 16 Tiki-style bungalows, and sporting facilities including a soccer field.

According to architect Enrique Rene Gonzalez of Gonzalez Architecture, the planned estate could cost between $US20 million and $US25 million to build, he told the WSJ. That’s in addition to the land’s $US41 million pricetag.

But with views like this and white sandy beaches, it’s worth it for the billionaire who just wants to leave it all behind.

Plus if you really need to get back to the main land, Miami and Palm Beach are only 30 minutes away by jet and half a day away by yacht.

Worldwide Properties has the exclusive listing. Keep scrolling to see more gorgeous renderings of what could be your own private island.

