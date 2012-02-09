HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $39.5 Million, This Pink Bahamas Beach House Is The Ultimate Winter Getaway

Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

An eight-acre estate in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas, which the listing describes as a “Winter Dream,” is on sale for $39.5 million.The home has 407 feet of beach at the owner’s disposal.The property is gated, for extra privacy. The home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-baths.

Outside, there’s a heated pool, wet bar and grill off the Italian-tiled pool deck.

Welcome to Lyford Cay!

The home is a vibrant pale pink, fitting in with the Bahamas atmosphere

There are some lovely trees on the property

A long shot of the gourmet kitchen

The living room has a classic Victorian style

The living room

This dining room allows for a large group, but intimate dinner conversation

We love the detail on the wooden bar

The office has a fireplace and built in storage for all of your books

This room is perfect for guests

The woman of the house will love the full-length mirrors for a good look at her outfit

The in-home exercise room ensures you don't fall off your workout routine while on vacation

The colour scheme in this room wouldn't fly anywhere but the Bahamas

The high ceilings make this room feel huge

Take in the view, even from the shower

This bedroom has room for a king bed

The balcony off the bedroom

All the bedrooms are so big, we can barely tell which one is the master bedroom

An impressively well-lit vanity

That tub looks ideal for a bubble bath

Another gourmet kitchen

We love the windows in the house

Check out the crystal clear beaches

The pool is like a resort

Did we mention it's heated?

You'll feel like you're at the hotel

Have a snack under the covered patio

There's plenty of comfy, outdoor seating

The kitchen in the guest house has an unusual transparent fridge door

The outdoor bar and grill

A view from the back of the house

