The 3 Bags Every Man Should Own

From carryalls to man purses, it’s not easy to figure out what kind of bag today’s guys actually need.

But fear not. We have cut through the field of “murses” to find the only three bags every man should have in his wardrobe.

With the versatility of these three bags, there’s very little you can’t accomplish.

A briefcase for the daily slog

www.jackspade.com and www.filson.com The Jack Spade Fulton Leather Darrow Brief ($US528) and the Filson Original Brief ($US265).

This is an easy one.

Most men know how important it is to have a stylish, appropriate bag for the workplace. A solid briefcase commands respect. It will give you confidence when heading into important business meetings.

Today’s gentleman isn’t limited to stuffy, rectangular boxes or black nylon computer bags, either. With a range of leather and canvas models like Jack Spade’s gorgeous tan Fulton Leather Darrow Brief and Filson’s tough-as-nails Original Brief, you can easily find the briefcase appropriate for your office and your life.

A duffel bag for weekend getaways

www.everlane.com and www.filson.com Everlane Weekender ($US95) and Filson Duffle Bag – Medium ($US345).

Even when you’re not working, you still need a bag. A small duffel is perfect for short weekend trips and other small excursions. These bags are the perfect size to hold all your stuff while still being manageable enough to easily lug around with you.

Mix style with durability in Filson’s Medium Duffel or appreciate the simplicity of Everlane’s minimal design with their Weekender, which are two of our favourites.

A stylish bag for the gym

Amazon.com Herschel Supply Co. Sutton Duffel Bag ($US65).

Last, but not least, you can’t forget about having a bag for all your sweaty gym clothes.

No, you can’t just use the duffel bag that you use for weekend trips! Your gym bag should ideally be smaller and a little less decorative, but still appropriate to carry into the office.

Basically, you should have a bag you don’t mind filling with sweaty socks, like Herschel’s Sutton Duffel, which comes in a sleek, nondescript black.

