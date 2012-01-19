WATCH: A Tennis Player Lost His Mind And Mangled Four Tennis Racquets in 60 Seconds

Marcos Baghdatis got caught up in a fit of rage during a third-set changeover in his Australian Open match against Stan Wawrinka last night. And 60 seconds later, he’d completely destroyed four racquets by smashing them into the court like a sociopath.



As you may have guessed, he was unable to pull it together and lost the match.

Here’s the video (via Deadspin):

