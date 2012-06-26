The Wildest Brunch Party In New York City Is Back With A Vengeance

Photo: Bagatelle

We are pleased to inform you that Bagatelle brunch has returned — refreshed, and better than ever.You can breathe again now.



The famed restaurant closed its doors in early 2011, ending the party that had ruled New York’s Saturday afternoons since 2008.

Where else could party-hungry people go to dance on a table in the middle of the afternoon? Where else do eggs benedict come with a side of sparklers and champagne?

That said: When we heard that the party was beginning again in a new, bigger location on West 12th Street, we had to see if the reincarnation would be as much fun as the original.

“You’ll see,” owner Remi Laba told Business Insider.

Laba brought his art from the old location, his DJ from St. Barts, and a bunch of new toys (like awesome LED lights) to dazzle new party-goers. The stage was set, and the party, as you’ll see, was packed

