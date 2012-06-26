The Wildest Brunch Party In New York City Is Back With A Vengeance

Linette Lopez
Bagatelle Brunch

Photo: Bagatelle

We are pleased to inform you that Bagatelle brunch has returned — refreshed, and better than ever.You can breathe again now.

The famed restaurant closed its doors in early 2011, ending the party that had ruled New York’s Saturday afternoons since 2008.

Where else could party-hungry people go to dance on a table in the middle of the afternoon? Where else do eggs benedict come with a side of sparklers and champagne?

That said: When we heard that the party was beginning again in a new, bigger location on West 12th Street, we had to see if the reincarnation would be as much fun as the original.

“You’ll see,” owner Remi Laba told Business Insider.

Laba brought his art from the old location, his DJ from St. Barts, and a bunch of new toys (like awesome LED lights) to dazzle new party-goers. The stage was set, and the party, as you’ll see, was packed

Bagatelle's brunch is modelled after a party in the South of France

That's why everyone drinks rosé.

The beginning of the afternoon is pretty tame.

But as Remi Laba (pictured) promised, things got more and more interesting as time passed.

It all started when Laba's DJ showed up around 2:00 pm

He mingled with guests and started playing serious dance music.

That's when the curtains were closed and the vibe changed.

Suddenly everyone's mood was elevated.

People started standing on furniture.

And moving around the restaurant

They mingled with the dancers

And with other guests

This guy had the best view in the house

He spent the afternoon dancing on top of the bar.

This is what he could see

Massive bottles of champagne

Smiling faces in the crowd.

Beautiful people

And of course, sparklers. You must have sparklers.

And that's just a Saturday afternoon.

Maybe you need to do your partying later in the weekend?

The Wildest Party You Can Go To On A Sunday Night In New York City>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.