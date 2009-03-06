Bag Lady Goes Nuts On Ruthie Madoff

Alexandra Penney, the Upper East Side resident who lost so much money to Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme that she fears she may become a bag lady, is not too happy with the news that Mrs. Madoff wants to keep $69 million of assets. She says Ruth Madoff is even an even more repugnant sociopath than Bernie in her column at Daily Beast.

More importantly, she raises the question of whether Madoff’s scam has been going on for generation.



I heard that her father was an accountant and her mother a nice housewife: Could they have bequeathed her so much moolah, or were they crooks, too? And let us not forget that Sylvia Madoff, the MF’s dear mum, was a securities broker and left the business when she was cited for not filing reports. Perhaps we should turn the entire family over to a forensic geneticist.

