Here are all the winners of the 2020 BAFTAs

Universal ‘1917’ won the 2020 BAFTA Best Picture.

The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards – or BAFTAs – took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.

“1917” cleaned up on the night, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger also took home awards.

also took home awards. Here are all of the nominees and winners.

Outstanding British Film

Universal Dean-Charles Chapman plays Blake in ‘1917.’

WINNER: “1917”

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

Animated Film

Netflix ‘Frozen 2’ is the highest-grossing animated movie ever.

“Frozen 2”

WINNER: “Klaus”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Toy Story 4”

Makeup & Hair

Lionsgate Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell.’

“1917”

WINNER: “Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Rocketman”

British Short Animation

Norwich Film Festival ‘Grandad was a Romantic’ was directed by Maryam Mohajer.

WINNER: “Grandad was a Romantic”

“In Her Boots”

“The Magic Boat”

British Short Film

Hey U Guys ‘Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)’ tells the story of young Afghan girls learning to read, write — and skateboard — in Kabul.

“Azaar”

“Goldfish”

“Kamali”

WINNER: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“The Trap”

Original Score

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who becomes the infamous DC Comics villain, in ‘Joker.’

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

WINNER: “Joker”

“Little Women”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”

Sound

Universal Pictures George MacKay and Colin Firth star in ‘1917.’

WINNER: “1917”

“Joker”

“Le Mans ’66”

“Rocketman”

“Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker”

Production Design

François Duhamel / Universal Pictures via AP Benedict Cumberbatch played Colonel Mackenzie in ‘1917.’

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume Design

Columbia Pictures ‘Little Women’ is set during the American Civil War.

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Judy”

WINNER: “Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Editing

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox ‘Le Mans ’66” stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

WINNER: “Le Mans ’66”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Cinematography

Universal Pictures Sam Mendes directed ‘1917.’

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Le Mans”

“The Lighthouse”

Supporting Actress

Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures Laura Dern played Marmee March in ‘Little Women.’

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adapted Screenplay

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘Jojo Rabbit’ was written and directed by Taika Waititi.

“The Irishman”

WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

BF ‘For Sama’ is an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war.

WINNER: “Bait” Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director) Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

“For Sama” Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

“Maiden” Alex Holmes (Director)

“Only You” Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

“Retablo” Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Andy Serkis at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Winner Andy Serkis told Insider that he hasn’t found a place to keep his Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award, but may display it next to the One Ring he kept from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Documentary

PBS ‘For Sama’ is an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war.

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Diego Maradona”

WINNER: “For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

Original Screenplay

Neon/CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ is a genre-defying movie about two families in South Korea.

“Booksmart”

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

WINNER: “Parasite”

Supporting Actor

Sony Pictures Brad Pitt also won the 2020 Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.’

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Special Visual Effects

Universal ‘1917’ was directed by Sam Mendes.

WINNER: “1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”

Film not in the English Language

CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ also won best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Farewell”

“For Sama”

“Pain and Glory”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Michael Ward starred in ‘Blue Story,’ which was pulled from cinemas following a mass brawl at one of its showings.

Awkafina

Kaityln Dever

Kelvin Harris Jr.

Jack Lowden

WINNER: Michael Ward

Casting

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. ‘Joker’ surpassed $US1 billion at the box office.

WINNER: “Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“The Two Popes”

Director

Universal ‘1917’ starred George McKay, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Colin Firth.

WINNER: “1917” Sam Mendes

“The Irishman” Martin Scorcese

“Joker” Todd Phillips

“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” Bong Joon Ho

Leading Actor

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix also won the 2020 Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Joker.’

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes,”

Leading Actress

Movieclips trailers/ YouTube Reneé Zellweger played Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Film

Universal Pictures ‘1917’ also won Best Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes.

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

“Parasite”

