Here are all the winners of the 2020 BAFTAs

- The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards – or BAFTAs – took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.
- “1917” cleaned up on the night, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger also took home awards.
- Here are all of the nominees and winners.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Outstanding British Film
WINNER: “1917”
“Bait”
“For Sama”
“Rocketman”
“Sorry We Missed You”
“The Two Popes”
Animated Film
“Frozen 2”
WINNER: “Klaus”
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Toy Story 4”
Makeup & Hair
“1917”
WINNER: “Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Rocketman”
British Short Animation
WINNER: “Grandad was a Romantic”
“In Her Boots”
“The Magic Boat”
British Short Film
“Azaar”
“Goldfish”
“Kamali”
WINNER: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“The Trap”
Original Score
“1917”
“Jojo Rabbit”
WINNER: “Joker”
“Little Women”
“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”
Sound
WINNER: “1917”
“Joker”
“Le Mans ’66”
“Rocketman”
“Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker”
Production Design
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Costume Design
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Judy”
WINNER: “Little Women”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Editing
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
WINNER: “Le Mans ’66”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Cinematography
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Le Mans”
“The Lighthouse”
Supporting Actress
WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Adapted Screenplay
“The Irishman”
WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“The Two Popes”
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
WINNER: “Bait” Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director) Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
“For Sama” Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
“Maiden” Alex Holmes (Director)
“Only You” Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
“Retablo” Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)
Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema
Winner Andy Serkis told Insider that he hasn’t found a place to keep his Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award, but may display it next to the One Ring he kept from “The Lord of the Rings.”
Documentary
“American Factory”
“Apollo 11”
“Diego Maradona”
WINNER: “For Sama”
“The Great Hack”
Original Screenplay
“Booksmart”
“Knives Out”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
WINNER: “Parasite”
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Special Visual Effects
WINNER: “1917”
“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”
Film not in the English Language
“The Farewell”
“For Sama”
“Pain and Glory”
WINNER: “Parasite”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Awkafina
Kaityln Dever
Kelvin Harris Jr.
Jack Lowden
WINNER: Michael Ward
Casting
WINNER: “Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“The Personal History of David Copperfield”
“The Two Popes”
Director
WINNER: “1917” Sam Mendes
“The Irishman” Martin Scorcese
“Joker” Todd Phillips
“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite” Bong Joon Ho
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes,”
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Film
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.