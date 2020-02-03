The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 BAFTAs

Getty Images. The most stylish celebrity couples at the BAFTAs.

The film industry’s hottest couples walked the red carpet at the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAS) on Sunday night.

The dress code for the awards ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall was “sustainable fashion.”

Attendees were asked to rent clothes, buy a vintage ensemble, or rewear something they already own.

From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith, Insider has rounded up the best-dressed couples of the evening.

Kate Middleton wore a gold-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress, while Prince William wore a black tux.

In keeping with the theme, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a gown that she previously wore to a state dinner in Malaysia back in 2012.

“Rocketman” star Taron Egerton matched with his girlfriend Emily Thomas in a velvet black tux.

Thomas opted for a one-shoulder, floor-length gown with a matching clutch bag, and styled her hair in a half-up do.

Jodie Turner Smith showed off her pregnant belly in a stunning yellow gown as she posed with husband Joshua Jackson.

The sparkly ball gown certainly stood out next to Jackson’s black button-down tux.

The couple are expecting a baby girl, Smith confirmed on the Graham Norton Show this week.

Hugh Grant’s wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein opted for a short diamond-print dress.

Eberstein’s black and silver dress added a casual look to the red carpet, while Grant kept things simple in a black tux and white shirt.

“Little Women” director Greta Gerwig walked the red carpet with her husband Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig sported a velvet green floor-length gown with silver straps.

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire aced the old Hollywood Glamour look.

British singer Lott wore a cascading white gown and black heels for the occasion.

Her fiance also added a touch of white with a small pin to his otherwise all-black outfit.

Red-carpet host Dermot O’Leary matched with his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary in monochrome.

Dee easily stole the show with an oversized white bow and a bright red lip.

Olivia Grant and Richard E. Grant also opted for dark colours.

Richard matched his button-up waistcoat with Olivia’s ruffled black dress.

