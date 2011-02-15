BAFTA WINNERS 2011: Social Network Loses To King's Speech As Oscar Race Gets Tighter Than Ever

Ujala Sehgal
Social Network

After last night’s BAFTA awards, when The King’s Speech took home the award for Best Picture (and six other awards besides!), it officially moved into position as the Oscar favourite over The Social Network.

It’s not like The Social Network went home empty-handed, winning Best Director for David Fincher and Best Adapted Screenplay for Aaron Sorkin.

But losing Best Picture to The King’s Speech was quite a blow — and it makes this year’s Academy Awards competition tighter than ever! (We still think The Social Network will ultimately prevail.)

Other major BAFTA winners: Natalie Portman won over Annette Bening for Best Actress again — and she now seems to be a lock for the Oscar win. Bening may have to prepare to go home empty handed once more.

The BAFTA’s also had a couple of surprise wins in the Supporting Actress/Actor competition — with Geoffrey Rush and the always sublime Helena Bonham Carter both winning for The King’s Speech. This turn of events opens up these categories up a bit come Oscar time — perhaps The Fighter’s Christian Bale and Melissa Leo aren’t such sure bets for supporting actor/actress after all.

Congratulations, winners! Check out the whole list below.

BEST PICTURE: The King's Speech

Black Swan
Inception
The Social Netwrok
True Grit

BEST DIRECTOR: David Fincher, The Social Network

Danny Boyle -- 127 Hours
Darren Aronofsky -- Black Swan
Christopher Nolan -- Inception
Tom Hooper -- The King's Speech

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: David Seidler -- The King's Speech

Mark Heyman, Andrés Heinz, John McLaughlin -- Black Swan
Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson -- The Fighter
Christopher Nolan -- Inception
Lisa Cholodenko, Stuart Blumberg -- The Kids Are All Right

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Aaron Sorkin -- The Social Network

Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy -- 127 Hours
Rasmus Heisterberg, Nikolaj Arcel -- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Michael Arndt -- Toy Story 3
Joel Coen, Ethan Coen -- True Grit

BEST ACTOR: Colin Firth -- The King's Speech

Javier Bardem -- Biutiful
Jeff Bridges -- True Grit
Jesse Eisenberg -- The Social Network
James Franco -- 127 Hours

BEST ACTRESS: Natalie Portman -- Black Swan

Annette Bening -- The Kids Are All Right
Julianne Moore -- The Kids Are All Right
Noomi Rapace -- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Hailee Steinfeld -- True Grit

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Geoffrey Rush -- The King's Speech

Christian Bale -- The Fighter
Andrew Garfield -- The Social Network
Pete Postelthwaite -- The Town
Mark Ruffalo -- The Kids Are All Right

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Helena Bonham Carter -- The King's Speech

Amy Adams -- The Fighter
Barbara Hershey -- Black Swan
Lesley Manville -- Another Year
Miranda Richardson -- Made in Dagenham

OUTSTANDING DÉBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Chris Morris -- Four Lions

The Arbor -- Director, Producer - Clio Barnard, Tracy O'Riordan
Exit Through The Gift Shop -- Director, Producer -- Banksy, Jaimie D'Cruz
Monsters -- Director/Writer -- Gareth Edwards
Skeletons -- Director/Writer -- Nick Whitfield

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA: The Harry Potter Films

