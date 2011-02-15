BAFTA WINNERS 2011: Social Network Loses To King's Speech As Oscar Race Gets Tighter Than Ever

After last night’s BAFTA awards, when The King’s Speech took home the award for Best Picture (and six other awards besides!), it officially moved into position as the Oscar favourite over The Social Network.



It’s not like The Social Network went home empty-handed, winning Best Director for David Fincher and Best Adapted Screenplay for Aaron Sorkin.

But losing Best Picture to The King’s Speech was quite a blow — and it makes this year’s Academy Awards competition tighter than ever! (We still think The Social Network will ultimately prevail.)

Other major BAFTA winners: Natalie Portman won over Annette Bening for Best Actress again — and she now seems to be a lock for the Oscar win. Bening may have to prepare to go home empty handed once more.

The BAFTA’s also had a couple of surprise wins in the Supporting Actress/Actor competition — with Geoffrey Rush and the always sublime Helena Bonham Carter both winning for The King’s Speech. This turn of events opens up these categories up a bit come Oscar time — perhaps The Fighter’s Christian Bale and Melissa Leo aren’t such sure bets for supporting actor/actress after all.

Congratulations, winners! Check out the whole list below.

BEST PICTURE: The King's Speech Black Swan

Inception

The Social Netwrok

True Grit BEST DIRECTOR: David Fincher, The Social Network Danny Boyle -- 127 Hours

Darren Aronofsky -- Black Swan

Christopher Nolan -- Inception

Tom Hooper -- The King's Speech ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: David Seidler -- The King's Speech Mark Heyman, Andrés Heinz, John McLaughlin -- Black Swan

Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson -- The Fighter

Christopher Nolan -- Inception

Lisa Cholodenko, Stuart Blumberg -- The Kids Are All Right ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Aaron Sorkin -- The Social Network Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy -- 127 Hours

Rasmus Heisterberg, Nikolaj Arcel -- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Michael Arndt -- Toy Story 3

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen -- True Grit BEST ACTOR: Colin Firth -- The King's Speech Javier Bardem -- Biutiful

Jeff Bridges -- True Grit

Jesse Eisenberg -- The Social Network

James Franco -- 127 Hours BEST ACTRESS: Natalie Portman -- Black Swan Annette Bening -- The Kids Are All Right

Julianne Moore -- The Kids Are All Right

Noomi Rapace -- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Hailee Steinfeld -- True Grit SUPPORTING ACTOR: Geoffrey Rush -- The King's Speech Christian Bale -- The Fighter

Andrew Garfield -- The Social Network

Pete Postelthwaite -- The Town

Mark Ruffalo -- The Kids Are All Right BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Helena Bonham Carter -- The King's Speech Amy Adams -- The Fighter

Barbara Hershey -- Black Swan

Lesley Manville -- Another Year

Miranda Richardson -- Made in Dagenham OUTSTANDING DÉBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Chris Morris -- Four Lions The Arbor -- Director, Producer - Clio Barnard, Tracy O'Riordan

Exit Through The Gift Shop -- Director, Producer -- Banksy, Jaimie D'Cruz

Monsters -- Director/Writer -- Gareth Edwards

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA: The Harry Potter Films

