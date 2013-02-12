The Big Winners And Best Looks From The BAFTAs

Aly Weisman
Marion Cotillard BAFTA 2013Marion Cotillard almost had a wardrobe malfunction at the star-studded awards show.

Photo: Getty

You were probably too busy watching the Grammy Awards on Sunday night to even realise that the the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards were also going on at the same time.The BAFTA Awards, held at the Royal Opera House, are essentially the Academy Awards of the U.K.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, George Clooney, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence and the rest of this year’s usual-suspect nominees all flew across the pond to attend the prestigious awards ceremony.

See who won and who wore what.

Ben Affleck whispered sweet nothings into George Clooney's ear.

As Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Garner looked on.

67-year-old Dame Helen Mirren premiered her pink hair.

Singer Paloma Faith had a crazy up-do.

Marion Cotillard had a Jennifer Lawrence-like wardrobe malfunction.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a jumpsuit.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman were on hand to provide some comedic relief at the serious awards show.

Not even the rain could dampen BAFTA-goers' spirits!

But you were probably watching the Grammys instead of the BAFTAS last night ...

