This May Be The First Hybrid-Electric Combat Vehicle The World Has Ever Seen

In an effort to shed some of its lurching dependence on gasoline, the Army is hosting the Ground Combat Vehicle Competition and this is BAE’s official entry.



Matt Cox at Military.com reports:

BAE’s release of its hybrid-electric infographic comes on the heels of a Congressional Budget Office report that states that the Army’s GCV may have to weigh as much as 84 tons for the vehicle to meet the service’s list of requirements. This would make the GCV heavier than the 64-ton M1A2 Abrams tank and more than twice as heavy as the 33-ton M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle its replacing.

It has been difficult for Army officials to refute such estimates since the service didn’t set a weight limit for the new vehicle to avoid trade-offs in soldier protection, lethality and survivability.

The CBO reports the Army’s looking for over 1,800 vehicles, beginning in 2018, at about $13 million apiece with an average cost of $200 per mile to operate. The following graphic from BAE shows where the savings lie and how much the military currently spends inching its armour across the battlefield.

Photo: BAE via Flickr

