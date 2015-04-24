The BAE Systems stock just jumped because of this very cryptic message

The BAE Systems stock just jumped in the opening trading session after the British defence, security and aerospace released a very cryptic message.

The group hinted in a regulatory statement that a major defence deal or possibly an acquisition could be on the horizon.

The BAE stock price is now over 2% higher on the London Stock Exchange:

Here is the full statement (emphasis ours):

“BAE Systems regularly reviews its business portfolio and operations to remain optimally aligned with key markets and to maximise value for customers and shareholders. “The US-based manpower and services businesses of the Group’s US Intelligence and Security (I&S) sector, which span technical, mission and IT support services and predominantly serve the US government, have generated external interest and a number of enquiries. As a result, BAE Systems has engaged external advisors to support a strategic assessment of these businesses. “This assessment does not include the technology/product-focused geospatial intelligence business of I&S, or the Group’s cyber security and intelligence business, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence. “There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur. Any further announcement will be made as appropriate.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.