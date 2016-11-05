Britain is building the world's most advanced warship in Scotland next year

BAE Systems BAE’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship for the Royal Navy.

Britain will start building the world’s most advanced warship on the Clyde, in Scotland next summer, said the UK defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon.

Fallon announced the timing for the construction of eight Type 26 global combat ships from BAE Systems for summer 2017, even though the final agreement between the government and the engineering giant has yet to be signed.

Fallon said in a statement:

“Backed by Britain’s rising Defence budget, the Type 26 Programme will deliver a new generation of cutting-edge warships for our Royal Navy at best value for taxpayers. The UK government’s commitment today will secure hundreds of high-skilled shipbuilding jobs on the Clyde for at least two decades and hundreds more in the supply chain across Britain.”

And added, as reported by The Times newspaper:

“There is billions of pounds of work here for the Clyde, keeping the shipyards here in work for the next 20 years. We’re investing in Scotland on the basis that Scotland will be staying in the United Kingdom. “[The UK government] reached agreement in principle with BAE Systems to turn our Type 26 ambition into reality and that the first steel cut will now take place next summer. By investing now in the most advanced combat ships on the planet, I hope we will also inspire the next generation with this work programme through to 2035.”

BAE’s Type 26 global combat ship is touted as the most advanced in the world. The warships are also described as vessels that geared towards defence — not attack. For example, the missile system has a short to medium range, while the technology implemented are geared towards protecting Britain’s nuclear-armed submarines from being detected by enemy boats.

According to BAE’s website, it has accommodation, health and recreation services for 208 crew.” It also has the following key weapons and sensors:

Artisan 3D radar

Sonar 2087

Sea Ceptor anti-air missiles

Medium calibre gun

