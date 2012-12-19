Invisibility Cloak Allows Combat Vehicles To 'Disappear' And Change Shape

BAE Systems ADAPTIV invisibility cloak is getting some new attention online today after the University of Rochester announced its new quantum imaging tech.The following pictures are from a BAE Systems video that highlights what the system can do.

Developed and patented in Sweden. ADAPTIV functions over infra-red and other electronic frequencies. While it can blend the coated vehicle into the background, making it seem  invisible, it can also shape the returning signal to appear like something else entirely.

A tank, for example, can be made to look like a car. The pictures show both the combat vehicle disappearing and reshaping itself into the outline of an automobile.

In addition to these functions the system also sends out a coded signal to friendly forces, preventing “friendly fire” incidents. When another combat vehicle spots an ADAPTIV tank, it beams back an image marked with a large X signifying a friendly fighter.

The technology is a achieved through sheets of lightweight, hexagonal metallic “pixels” that rapidly change temperature to “paint” thermal images. Each pixel operates independently and adjusts its signature with existing semi-conducting technology.

Of course, none of that will matter if this new quantum imaging system hits the field, but in the meantime this would make life in a tank much less stressful.

The BAE video is below, but I’ve taken the best shots and put them in the slideshow.

The ADAPTIV plated tank is picked up via thermal image

The system activates allowing it to blend into the surrounding forest

Until it's indistinguishable from the trees

Each pixel operates independently and can adjust its unique temperature

They look to be about 6

Here is the tank about to shift its thermal shape from the tank

This is what an ADAPTIV plated tank looks like to an allied tank - helping prevent friendly fire incidents

Here is another series showing the tank disappear

This is the same shot

And this green outline shows where the tank still sits

