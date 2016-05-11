Dating app Badoo now allows its 300 million users to add videos to their profile -- as long as they're clean

Badoo Badoo held a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in London last month.

Dating app Badoo now allows users to add a video of themselves to their profile.

The company, which boasts 300 million users globally and 9 million in the UK, said the new feature will allow users to determine personality traits, interests, and skills of potential matches.

The feature, available through Badoo’s iOS and Android apps, allows users to upload 15-second video clips.

Before going live, the videos will be assessed by one of Badoo’s 5,000 moderators.

Badoo spokeswoman Joey Hadfield said in a statement: “With the addition of video, daters can get creative and show off their sense of humour, their wonderfully sophisticated British accent, tennis skills, or even their twerking skills.

“When you go on a date, you know within seconds if you like a person’s energy, and if you don’t, you’re still stuck there all night. Video gives you a much better feel for who people are before you agree to meet them.”

Founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Andrey Andreev, Badoo has raised $30 million (£21 million) for its dating platform, which 400,000 people are signing up to every day, according to the company.

By way of comparison, Happn only has around 15 million users worldwide, while Tinder, which is more secretive when it comes to user numbers, is thought to have over 50 million.

