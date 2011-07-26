Badoo, Not Just For Teens Who Want To Hook Up, Hits 122 Million Users

Photo: Adam Taylor / Business Insider

Badoo is a social network for meeting new people, and it’s growing like gangbusters.It has 122 million users in over 180 countries and expects to hit 140 million by the end of the year, according to Badoo marketing director Lloyd Price. He also says it is profitable on a $100+ million revenue run rate. Their site is bigger than CNN.com.



Badoo helps you meet new people near you. It runs websites, mobile apps and a top 10 Facebook app. Some people think it’s basically a tool teenagers use to hook up, but Price tells us that’s not true. Their biggest demographics are 20-28 years old and, surprisingly, over 40.57% of users are above 30.

He says people use Badoo for plenty of things beyond dating. Badoo users have used the service to find jobs, start businesses, join soccer teams and more.

Badoo is also interesting because it’s a global company. It’s not well known in the US, but its biggest countries are Brazil, Italy and France, and its biggest growth countries Germany, Poland and Argentina, so it’s all over the place.

Clearly, people like to meet people, and Badoo has found a way to keep them coming, and seems to be capitalising on it.

