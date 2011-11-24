An Update From The Biggest Startup You've Never Heard Of

Photo: Adam Taylor / Business Insider

Badoo just may be the biggest startup you’ve never heard of. It’s a social network for meeting new people (and no, that doesn’t just mean teens hooking up), and it now has over 130 million users. It’s on a $100+ revenue run rate and has been profitable for 24 months. Here are some other new figures on the company:



Badoo.com has 35+ million active users per month worldwide

2.1 million photos uploaded daily, versus 2.72m/day for Flickr

125,000 new user registrations per day

7 billion page views per month

Average of 20 page views per visit

Average of 20 minutes per visit, compared to 25 minutes for Facebook

55:45 Male to Female ratio (global average)

33% of users aged 35+ (global average)

Wow that’s impressive.

