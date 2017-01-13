Danish badminton player sets new world record with a 265-mph smash

Badminton: one of those sports you know about because of the Olympics and because of your one friend whose parents set up a net in their backyard once for a barbecue.

But as is often mentioned during the Olympics, badminton is one of the fastest sports in the world. Indeed, the shuttlecock is the fastest object in sports.

Enter Danish professional badminton player Mads Pieler Kolding, who stands tall at 6-foot-9. On Wednesday during a doubles match in India’s Premier Badminton League, he set a new world record with a 268 mph smash.

Behold, as Kolding elevates and rips the birdie over the net:

As Deadspin noted, Kolding was also involved in the stellar 40-second rally that went viral across the internet last week.

Here’s that highlight, which is great (though not record-setting):

Not a bad week for the Peter Crouch of badminton.

