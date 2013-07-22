Two Ex-Olympic Badminton Teammates Got Into An Insane Fist Fight In The Middle Of A Match

The doubles badminton finals at the Canada Open descended into chaos last night when former Olympic teammates from Thailand Bodin Issara and Maneepong Jongjit got into a fist fight.



The two players were playing each other on different teams. They were warned by the referees after a verbal exchange earlier in the match, according to ESPN, but later started brawling during a changeover.

In the video below, you can see Issara chase Jongjit into another court, tackle him and start punching him violently in the back.

The Vancouver Post reports that Jongjit needed stitches. The match was abandoned and Jongjit’s team was given the win.

Here’s the video of the fight:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.