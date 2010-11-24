Badgeville Announces $2.5 Million Series A Funding Round

Badgeville is a badge system for Web publishers. What the heck is that? Well, it’s a way for publishers, like TheNextWeb.com, to reward their users for participating on their site. Here I learn more about the gamification system they are building and understand how they are looking to help web publishers get more engagement in their communities.



They also just announced a $2.5 million series A funding round. Shows investors are pretty excited about these kinds of gamification systems and what they can do to help publishers get more participation, and engagement from their audiences. Which, of course, will help publishers get more advertising dollars.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer and is republished here with permission.

