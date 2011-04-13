Badger State Officials Examine Surprise Supreme Court Votes

The plot thickened in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election “re-canvass” yesterday, when the Democrat on the Waukesha County canvassing board backtracked on her previous endorsement of the county’s election results.



In a statement, Ramona Kitzinger, vice chair for the county Democrats, claimed she was not informed of Waukesha’s vote counting errors until just before County Clerk Kathy Nikolaus announced last week that she had failed to save – and thus report – more than 14,000 votes from the city of Brookfield.

The unreported votes gave conservative incumbent David Prosser a decisive lead in the Supreme Court race.

From the statement:

…Many people are offering my statements at the press conference that the numbers jibed as validation they are correct and I can vouch for their accuracy. As I told Kathy when I was called into the room. I am 80 years old and I don’t understand anything about computers. I don’t know where the numbers Kathy was showing me ultimately came from, but they seemed to add up. I am still very, very confused about why the canvass was finalised before I was informed of the Brookfield error and it wasn’t even until the press conference was happening that I learned it was this enormous mistake that could swing the whole election.

Staff from Wisconsin’s Government Accountability Board, which oversees elections, are now examining Waukesha’s election results, as well as the way the vote count and reporting was handled, Talking Points Memo reports.

A look at Waukesha’s turnout estimates indicates that the new numbers add up. If the the GAB finds that the integrity of the vote was compromised, however, a due process challenge could hold up official results for a long time.

