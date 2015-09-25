How you can get Baddie Winkle's famous 'Tumblr-teen' look

Baddie Winkle is a rising star of Instagram and the fashion world. Proving there’s no such thing as being too old for the internet, Winkle made Tech Insider’s recent list of the best people on the internet in 2015. She’s an 87-year-old grandmother, but her fashion sense matches more closely with an edgy teenager.
After gaining a cult-following on Instagram, Winkle has now landed modelling jobs and walked several red carpets, and Refinery29 called Winkle’s unique style “Tumblr-teen.”
But what exactly does that mean?
Scroll down to take a look at some of Winkle’s outfits and see how you too can be inspired by teen fashion.
This sweatshirt has a montage of Drake -- one of her favourite rappers. Winkle has said that her granddaughter, Kennedy, helps with her outfits.
Winkle wears lots of shirts with text (usually about Drake). This halter-top and choker necklace combo is very 90s.
She met Miley Cyrus, another pattern-loving fashionista. Check out those light up sneakers on Winkle!
