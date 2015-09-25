How you can get Baddie Winkle's famous 'Tumblr-teen' look

Baddie Winkle is a rising star of Instagram and the fashion world. Proving there’s no such thing as being too old for the internet, Winkle made Tech Insider’s recent list of the best people on the internet in 2015. She’s an 87-year-old grandmother, but her fashion sense matches more closely with an edgy teenager.

After gaining a cult-following on Instagram, Winkle has now landed modelling jobs and walked several red carpets, and Refinery29 called Winkle’s unique style “Tumblr-teen.”

But what exactly does that mean?

Scroll down to take a look at some of Winkle’s outfits and see how you too can be inspired by teen fashion.

Winkle's style started with simple tie-dye shirts and patterned socks. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/pRoUR3rFfL/embed/ Width: 658px But she loves shirts patterned with celebrity-photos too. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/oyqUDFrFS1/embed/ Width: 658px This sweatshirt has a montage of Drake -- one of her favourite rappers. Winkle has said that her granddaughter, Kennedy, helps with her outfits. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tbAeqTLFUy/embed/ Width: 658px Source. Winkle wears lots of shirts with text (usually about Drake). This halter-top and choker necklace combo is very 90s. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xA0h_ErFTM/embed/ Width: 658px Winkle also rocks one-piece bathing suits. This is a shot from a Dimepiece clothing ad campaign. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1JCUwVrFe4/embed/ Width: 658px Rainbows and platforms are essential Winkle style pieces. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5N04OPrFUL/embed/ Width: 658px Winkle loves to incorporate fur and other textures into her brightly coloured looks. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6VrdVjLFU1/embed/ Width: 658px This was Winkle's Easter outfit: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1GndttrFQ4/embed/ Width: 658px This 'very tropical' dress is one of Winkle's favourites. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2mmHoxLFcy/embed/ Width: 658px Source. Emojis are a fun, teen-inspired part of Winkle's wardrobe. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1_AOBKrFfE/embed/ Width: 658px Matching pants and crop tops are another cyclical fashion trend that millennials have brought back. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5kcfpXrFUZ/embed/ Width: 658px Winkle also loves to rock beanies with chunky gold jewellery. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/65m_ucrFZK/embed/ Width: 658px Here's a mash-up of her beanie + celebrity sweatshirt look featuring Justin Bieber. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3u1RIcLFW8/embed/ Width: 658px This was her outfit for the 2015 VMAs. Lot of colour and sparkle make Winkle shine. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7EUKTYrFZZ/embed/ Width: 658px She met Miley Cyrus, another pattern-loving fashionista. Check out those light up sneakers on Winkle! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7A2SVJLFch/embed/ Width: 658px To truly emulate Baddy Winkle, it will take more than bright colours and spunky outfits. As she puts it, 'You're only here once in your lifetime, so have fun.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2E86q7rFW3/embed/ Width: 658px Source.

