Badass: The Treasury Just Froze Two Deadly Yakuza Godfathers' US Assets

It’s not like this should be shocking news, it’s just totally awesome, and definitely not a story you get to read every day.Reuters reports that the Obama Administration has barred two Yakuza godfathers from trading in the U.S. That means that any U.S. held assets belonging to these individuals, godfathers Kenichi Shinoda and Kiyoshi Takayama, will be frozen.



From Reuters:

“They use our financial system, they use our commercial system to both penetrate the markets, to disrupt the markets and to make use of their illicit proceeds,” David Cohen, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told reporters.

Shinoda and Takayama are from the most feared Yakuza family in Japan, the Kobe based Yamaguchi-gumi. By the Treasury’s reckoning, these two men are the ones making high level decisions about how the clan makes its illicit billions in everything from prostitution to drug dealing to extortion.

Sidenote: You may know the Yakuza for two things — their elaborate tattoos (usually drawn in places easily covered by clothing) and the fact that they cut off parts of their fingers if they ever make mistakes (check out some sick photos of their lifestyle here).

The Treasury also blocked five members of the international mob syndicate, the Brothers’ Circle. The members they nabbed are involved with the Russian mob and drug production in Central Asia.

