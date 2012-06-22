At Facebook, 'Offsites' Mean Shooting Assault Rifles And Hand Guns

Photo: Chuck Rossi

By all accounts, Facebook is a great place to work (the number one place to work in tech, actually).Here’s more evidence.



Over the weekend, the Facebook team behind the design and functionality of your profile headed out to the Metcalf Shooting Range in San Jose.

There, they picked up some assault rifles and hand guns, and shot the #$&@ out of some targets.

Woo!

Apparently going to Metcalf is a pretty common offsite for Facebook.

This time, the team took a bunch of awesome photos.

