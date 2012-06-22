At Facebook, 'Offsites' Mean Shooting Assault Rifles And Hand Guns

Nicholas Carlson
With Justin Shaffer, Boz and Matt Pakes atMetcalf Shooting Range.

Photo: Chuck Rossi

By all accounts, Facebook is a great place to work (the number one place to work in tech, actually).Here’s more evidence.

Over the weekend, the Facebook team behind the design and functionality of your profile headed out to the Metcalf Shooting Range in San Jose.

There, they picked up some assault rifles and hand guns, and shot the #$&@ out of some targets.

Woo!

Apparently going to Metcalf is a pretty common offsite for Facebook.

This time, the team took a bunch of awesome photos.

Former Blip.tv CEO and current Facebook employee Mike Hudack examines his weapon

Justin Shaffer, on the left, sold his startup, Hot Potato, to Facebook a couple years ago

Ready…

…aim…

Fire!

Here are the results from the first round of shooting. Pretty impressive.

Now it's time for handguns. First, a safety demonstration. And then…

Fire again!

Here's a group picture of the lucky Facebook employees.

No wonder Facebook is the best place to work in tech, right?

