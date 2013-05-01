Bad Weather Might Be Ruining Beer Sales [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Ad Age is wondering if bad spring weather ruining big beer sales. Anheuser-Busch InBev reporter a 4.1% drop in U.S. sales for Q1. MillerCoors went down 3.3%, and the four weeks leading up to April 13 look even worse. Miller Lite says it went down 8.8% during that period. Although, with craft beer sales going up, Ad Age notes that big beer vendors might have more to worry about than some rain.

Lowe’s is starting to embrace Vine for its spring campaign — teaching consumers how to become a home improvement guru in six seconds. The videos are called “Fix in Six” and teach people to do things like remove a sticker from a cup by using a hair dryer. BBDO NY and director Meagan Cignoli did the work.

State parks are becoming more mobile-ad friendly. Post Cereals will be running campaigns on the Pocket Ranger app.

These are the jobs ad men and women would want to be doing if they weren’t in advertising. Like Broadway dancer.

Martin Sorrell’s pay went up 48% in 2012 to £17.63 million.

While Twitter ad opportunities used to be invite-only, now anyone in the U.S. can do it.

Petco is looking for a new creative agency. DraftFCB has been working with the company since 2010 and was lead creative since 2011. The review process has just started.

After spending nine years at DDB, Joe Cianciotto has been promoted to chief digital officer at the shop.

Ad Age celebrates strong agency-client relationships.

