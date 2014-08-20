Bad Valets Can No Longer Mess With Your Corvette

The long and terrifying reign of the misbehaving valet is about to come to an end.

As long as you own a Corvette.

Chevrolet has introduced a new feature that enables Corvette owners to lock down most of the systems in their cars. So no more lying, cheating, stealing, joyriding valets to worry about.

According to Chevy:

[T]he Corvette Valet Mode is turned on through the settings menu and activated by entering a unique four-digit code. A confirmation entry of the code simultaneously locks the storage bin behind the center stack display, the glove box and disables the radio and infotainment system.

But there’s more:

With the introduction of the industry-first Performance Data Recorder for 2015, Corvette drivers can also record HD video, in-car audio, and vehicle data — including speed, engine RPM, gear position and g-force — when Valet Mode is active.

The video can be viewed instantly on the Corvette’s eight-inch colour touchscreen when the car is parked, or downloaded to a computer.

This feature was initially aimed at enthusiasts who wanted to record Nurburgring-type videos of their track driving. But pretty quickly, Chevy figured out that the system could have additional uses.

Chevy also created a sum-of-all fears video to show Corvette owners exactly how Valet Mode can restore their ever-precarious peace of mind.

An unsuspecting Corvette owner pulls into an establish men that employs the dreaded valets.

This guy is just here to lend a face to the voiceover.

Ah, to be a Corvette owner! Such an innocent, happy thing!

Until…

The valets arrive.

Each valet has his or her own evil intentions. First up: THE MUSIC BLASTER.

He’ll get his hands on your stereo system…

…and crank it up!

THE CAT BURGLAR!

She sees a ‘Vette and thinks one thing and one thing only…

There must be hot sunglasses in there someplace that were just meant for me.

THE ROOKIE’S crime is basic…

…he just can’t drive.

But the biggest fear of all for a Corvette owner is that you’ll run into this guy.

THE LEAD FOOT has a need for speed.

Oh no. This wild bunch isn’t going to have their way with my ‘Vette.

Valet Mode shuts ’em out.

No more thieving for her…

…because she can’t crack the code.

Music volume will remain modest even if the Blaster’s moustache doesn’t.

And as for that joyriding wannabe racer…

You can record EXACTLY what he was up to after you handed over the keys.

You are not happy…

And he is SO busted.

