BAD TIMING: Romney Asks For Extension On Tax Returns The Same Day Obama Releases His

Photo: americanbridge21st via YouTube

Mitt Romney’s campaign said today that Romney is requesting an extension on his 2011 tax returns — the same day that President Barack Obama released his 2011 tax returns. Obama’s campaign also called on Romney to release more of his tax returns. In a statement, Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said that Romney would do so “sometime within the next six months.”



“Sometime in the next six months, and prior to the election, Gov. Romney will file and release the 2011 return when there is sufficient information to provide an accurate return,” Saul wrote, according to The Huffington Post. The HuffPo points out that six months would be Oct. 13, which would be just weeks before the election on Nov. 6.

The Romneys estimate their total 2011 tax liability to be about $3.2 million.

After the Obamas released their tax returns, campaign manager Jim Messina emailed the following statement questioning why Romney hasn’t done the same:

“Mitt Romney’s defiance of decades of precedent set by presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle, including his own father, begs the question — what does he have to hide? Did he exploit loopholes in the tax code by keeping his investments offshore and is that why he’s protecting those loopholes now? Why did he open a Swiss bank account instead of an American bank account and establish a corporation in Bermuda instead of on our shores? Did he pay a lower income tax rate than the 13.9 per cent he paid in 2010 and is that why he opposes the Buffett Rule to ensure millionaires don’t pay less taxes than middle-class families?”

“Governor Romney may try once again to play by his own set of rules, but Americans will hold him accountable for trying to hide his record.”

Romney already drew scrutiny during the Republican primary process for not releasing his returns. Eventually, after pressure from other Republican candidates, he relented and released his 2010 tax returns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.